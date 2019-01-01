RCISD Hires Executive Director of Cultural Development

Royse City ISD is proud to announce the hiring of Taryne Dismuke as Executive Director of Cultural Development. In this new cabinet-level position, Mrs. Dismuke will plan, coordinate and design professional development for district personnel with a primary focus on leadership, culture, equity and inclusion. In addition, this position will develop leadership strategies which can be implemented by teachers and students to positively impact classroom and campus culture and coordinate activities to support the district core values. 81 individuals applied for this new position.

Mrs. Dismuke is an educator who joins Royse City ISD from The Flippen Group which is known for its Capturing Kids’ Hearts program. For The Flippen Group, she served as a Regional Strategist of Education Solutions and Leadership Development Strategist. Prior to The Flippen Group, Mrs. Dismuke served in Lancaster ISD as a General Education & Mentor Teacher and in Grand Prairie ISD as a Master Teacher. She was named as Teacher of the Year in 2008-2009 and was nominated for the honor every year of her teaching career. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Prairie View A&M University and is working towards her master’s degree in organizational leadership and development.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Mrs. Dismuke to Royse City ISD and our leadership team. Her background in teaching, coupled with her experience with The Flippen Group, make her uniquely qualified for this new position. She is the ideal person to lead initiatives and programs that focus on leadership, culture, equity and inclusion,” said Superintendent Kevin Worthy. “Beyond her impressive resume, Mrs. Dismuke has a true heart for students and a passion for growing teachers.”

Mrs. Dismuke will transition to Royse City ISD in August.